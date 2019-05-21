As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley has announced that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on tonight's WWE SmackDown under the WWE Wild Card Rule. Lynch will team with new SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to face Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans, who is also coming over from RAW for the night.

Cathy also announced Mandy Rose vs. Carmella and Sami Zayn vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in a non-title match. Sami is also appearing under the Wild Card Rule.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's show from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI:

* Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston

* Becky Lynch and Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans

* Mandy Rose vs. Carmella

* Bayley sits down for an interview

* The New Day opens the show with a celebration for Big E's return

* Roman Reigns vs. Elias in a Money In the Bank rematch

Above is another video of Cathy looking at tonight's show.