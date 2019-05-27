- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring reckless Superstar attacks.
- WWE RAW Superstar Natalya turns 37 years old today while former WCW President Eric Bischoff turns 64.
- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been announced for the 5th annual Greenwich International Film Festival on Saturday, June 1. She will share her WWE journey during a "Price of Gold" panel. Full details on the panel and tickets can be found at the link below:
We're proud to have @BeckyLynchWWE participate in "The Price Of Gold" panel at #GIFF on Sat, June 1st, where she'll be sharing her @WWE journey with the audience! Here's how you can grab tickets: https://t.co/GNufQjOvEo— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2019