- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Kansas City.

- WWE and Nestle Waters have announced a new sweepstakes challenge. The grand prize includes four tickets to WWE SummerSlam, four tickets to WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto", four tickets to the post-SummerSlam RAW, round-trip airfare to Toronto and lodging. There are also six secondary prizes that include WWE merchandise packs. Fans have until Sunday, July 14 to enter via Twitter, Instagram or a registration form. Full details and the form can be found at this link.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is calling her new finisher The Man-handle Slam. Lynch used the move to pin WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce in the non-title match with partner Nikki Cross on last night's RAW. Cross tweeted the following backstage photo with Lynch after last night's win over The IIconics: