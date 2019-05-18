WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch did some promotional work while WWE toured Europe this past week. After pinning Ronda Rousey to win both titles at WrestleMania 35, Lynch was asked what her reaction was after the match. Lynch said she thanked who needed thanking, but that whole time is still very much a blur to her.

"Backstage, I think I hugged everybody," Lynch said. "Gosh, it's almost like a blur at this stage because there was just so much going on, so much adrenaline. Just having accomplished everything you worked your entire life for, it's a lot to take in. I actually don't think I have sat back and let it sink in. Afterwards, I just thanked the people that got me there, whether you know those people or you don't know those people, I just made sure they all got thanked."

Now known as "Becky Two-Belts," Lynch was asked if she's the face of WWE. Without hesitation she said yes and felt being the only person with two titles gives her that status.

"Absolutely, absolutely, I'm running two shows," Lynch responded. "Freakin' AJ Styles and Seth Rollins can argue about the house that AJ built or this is freakin' Monday Night Rollins, no, no, no, there's only one person in the company with two belts. I'm running the show."

As of late, Lynch has been more of a lone wolf in the company, but the champ was asked if she did wander into the women's tag division, who would she roll with? The question really forced Lynch to think as her once obvious answer—Charlotte—was no longer an option.

"Oh! Good question," Lynch says as she pondered her answer. "If you asked me a year ago, I would have said Charlotte, but I don't know. Things have gone way too sour at this stage. Who would I want? I guess you gotta go with who you think you can trust the most and I think it's gotta be Naomi. Yeah, I think it's gotta be Naomi. Fire and Glow, or something like that."

