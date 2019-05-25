- The above video is a WWE playlist of Roman Reigns' biggest wins. The video includes his wins from John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and more WWE Superstars.

- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch posted a photo of her and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and said that they had a 'closed-door match.'

She captioned the photo: "Over the weekend the Toughest SOB in WWE and Stone Cold had a closed-door match—and like Rocky and Apollo Creed the outcome of me winning will never be known."

Over the weekend the Toughest SOB in WWE and Stone Cold had a closed-door match—and like Rocky and Apollo Creed the outcome of me winning will never be known. pic.twitter.com/rHkHLQGMlT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 25, 2019

- WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth did a remix of the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus song, Old Town Road. He changed the song to be about his plight of holding the new title. You can listen to his remix below:

Matt Hardy gave his approval, "This is DELIGHTFUL, Truth of R. You can always find SANCTUARY at The Hardy Compound." Even Sasha Banks replied to the video with, "How are you so cool haha."

This is DELIGHTFUL, Truth of R. You can always find SANCTUARY at The Hardy Compound. — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 25, 2019