- Above is a clip from a new WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair vs. Tommy Rich for the NWA World Heavyweight Title. The match took place on December 4, 1983 at a Georgia Championship Wrestling event from The Omni. The full upload on the WWE Network runs for almost 2 hours.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been officially moved to the red brand roster on the official WWE website. Lynch had been listed on the SmackDown roster, but she lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair, who list to to current champion Bayley, at WWE Money In the Bank last Sunday.

- Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Gallagher has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The match was made by Sid Scala, the assistant to NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint.