WWE RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports and said she would be open to facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, if Rousey wants to return.

"If Ronda Rousey is ready to come back to try and prove herself, I would absolutely take her on. If not, then there's plenty of other women here who are ready, willing, going day in, day out, that I would love to fight," Lynch said when asked about another potential match.

Lynch praised Rousey for being a tough athlete, but she also fired shots at the former UFC Champion over how she acts when she gets beat.

"Ronda Rousey is a tremendous, natural, athlete. She's born tough and born tough isn't the same as being made tough," Lynch said. "I think I saw the best of Ronda Rousey. But we also saw what happens when she gets defeated. She leaves, and we haven't seen her since. I think that her name outside of the business, maybe, brought in a few new eyes, which helped build momentum.

"I enjoyed my bouts with Ronda Rousey. I enjoyed playing mind games with her. I enjoyed the little beatings that she would give me, because it made me fight a little bit harder, and if she ever wants to come back then I'm ready, and waiting, to take her on again."

Lynch continued firing shots at Rousey over how she acts after a loss when asked if she thinks Rousey will return to WWE. Lynch said, "I don't know, I don't know, we've seen what happens when Ronda Rousey gets beat. She throws a little hissy fit and she goes hiding under her blankie for however long, but she is a tremendous athlete. She is the baddest woman on the planet, but I beat her."

Lynch will pull double duty at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19 as she defends her red brand title against Lacey Evans, and the blue brand title against Charlotte Flair. Lynch was asked how different it is working with a veteran like Flair, versus somebody newer like Evans, and how she has to change her approach.

"Here's the thing. I've owned Charlotte time and time again. We know each other inside out, which is both a good thing and a bad thing, because we're evenly matched," Lynch said. "She knows what I'm going to do, I know what she's going to do. We've had so many matches. At this stage, what I think, when we tally up the votes, I've come out on top way more times than she has.

"Lacey Evans hasn't done anything is this business to prove herself. I don't know anything about her. That's the dangerous part, is that I'm going in against the unknown. But that's nothing that I haven't done in the past. I hadn't had a match with Ronda Rousey before I beat her, and nobody had beaten her before I had. You never know how things are going to go."

You can read Chuck's interview with Lynch at this link.