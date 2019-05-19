Following tonight's Money in the Bank PPV, WWE 24: The Man will air on the WWE Network featuring an in-depth look at WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

In the video above, Lynch talked about her early days in NXT and how it was a bit of a struggle to find her place among the women training at the WWE Performance Center.

"I show up at NXT, day one, and I go in and this place is spectacular," Lynch began. "There are seven wrestling rings, there's a state-of-the-art gym, beautiful, clean locker rooms. There's the people that I'd seen on TV and it was just walking in and being in awe, seeing all of these people that I had watched my whole life. Feeling really shy, like a complete impostor, like, 'How the hell did I end up here?'

"I was in a class with these girls who had never wrestled before, and honestly, they were better than me. Because they were athletes and I wasn't a natural athlete, but I gave it my all. So, even if I was terrible in the ring I was always asking for help, I'd always be going to the gym outside of hours."

Finding her spark in a weekly promo class, Lynch said that was one area she excelled at in the beginning. That talent wouldn't go unnoticed by WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes who Lynch said gave her the confidence to keep plugging away.

"The one thing I was good at was I would go into promo class every week and come up with these wacky characters and these wacky promos, and Dusty Rhodes, just, liked me," Lynch said. "Dusty always liked his broken toys, he didn't have time for the finished product, he wanted the ones that were just a little bit rough around the edges. That was me. He just liked that I wasn't conventional and that I was a little all over the place and a little quirky, but there was something to me. There was a spark to me, he saw that when nobody else did. And eventually, it just got better, it's funny how it works when you work hard at something, eventually, ya get better."

The clips below are the trailer for WWE 24: The Man and a look at Lynch's hectic schedule leading up to her WrestleMania 35 match.

