RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has a little warning to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix earlier today on Twitter. Lynch wrote above a photo of Beth Phoenix raising her arm, "Don't get too close to that title Beth Phoenix."

Phoenix did respond to her by calling her a friend, but also reminding her that they are tied for the same number of title reigns.

Her full quote was: "No worries Becky Lynch. I'm just glad that we are friends and not steaming over a silly little detail like being tied for number of title reigns. Cheers!"

The title match against the Hall of Famer and the RAW and SmackDown Champion would be a dream match for many.

At the moment though Becky Lynch has to be concentrate on this week's RAW. During this week's episode, Lynch will have a double contract signing with both Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans. She will be defending the RAW Women's Championship against Evans and the SmackDown Women's Championship against Flair at the Money in the Bank PPV on Sunday, May 19.

Beth Phoenix and the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch have been on tour in Europe since May 8. Tomorrow's episode of RAW will be in London.

You can read their Twitter exchange below:

Don't get too close to that title @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/iZ3XRimBdh — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 11, 2019