- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Bray Wyatt's recent Twitter apology to members of The Shield, mainly Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The shorter tweet, sent to the former Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), was not shown.

For those who missed it before, Wyatt wrote, "Dear @WWERomanReigns and @WWERollins, I just wanted to let you know that I'm SUPER SORRY for all the atrocities I have committed against you guys over the years. If you ever need a 3rd for a Shield reunion, we are totally down! Best friends?"

He added, "Ps. I miss you too @JonMoxley"

- Bayley has officially finished up with the RAW brand after working some of the red roster live events on the current European tour, which is wrapping this weekend. Some of the other Superstars are also finishing up with RAW and SmackDown due to tour line-ups being booked before the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.

Bayley noted on Twitter that it's time to be better on the blue brand as she prepares for the women's MITB Ladder Match at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Bayley wrote, "Did my final show for RAW tonight. Thanks for the memories, but it's time to be better. Sunday is mine. #MITB"

- WWE has released the first look at the new WWE 24 special on RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. "WWE 24: The Man" will run for one hour and will premiere on the WWE Network after Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view goes off the air. MITB will see Becky defend her RAW title against Lacey Evans and the SmackDown title against Charlotte Flair. Below is the WWE 24 trailer: