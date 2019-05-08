Big E took to Twitter today and responded to a fan comment on Lars Sullivan allegedly making controversial comments on a message board, some after he was signed by WWE. Big E, who is currently recovering from knee surgery, indicated that many people within WWE are aware of the comments.

He wrote, "Many are aware. If true, he has to bear the albatross of being a bigot & working in a company that is now filled with minorities."

Lars allegedly made the offensive comments, which are racist, anti-religion and more, on the Bodybuilding.com message board. A fan gathered them in a Reddit thread and tweeted the link to Big E. It should be noted that Lars allegedly made the comments under an account, but it hasn't been proven to be him.

Below is Big E's response, along with the Reddit thread on Lars that he was linked to: