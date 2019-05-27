It looks like WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will be going up against Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, The Miz or AJ Styles at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7.

WWE has announced a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for tonight's RAW with Strowman, Lashley, Miz and Styles. The winner will become the new #1 contender for a match against Rollins at Super ShowDown.

It was believed that Brock Lesnar would cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on Rollins for the title match at Super ShowDown. Lesnar will be on tonight's RAW to announce who he is cashing in on - Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Kofi has already been announced to face Dolph Ziggler at Super ShowDown.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE Universal Title chase and Super ShowDown. Below is WWE's tweet on the Fatal 4 Way: