WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a big Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles at the upcoming "Takeover: XXV" event.

It will be The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. The Forgotten Sons' Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. The titles were recently relinquished by The Viking Raiders, who are now on the WWE RAW roster.

The 25th NXT Takeover special takes place on Saturday, June 8 from the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch