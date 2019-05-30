WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has been announced for Tuesday's SmackDown episode from the Sames Auto Center in Laredo, Texas, his first blue brand appearance.

Goldberg will appear on SmackDown just days before his match with The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Taker has been announced for Monday's go-home RAW from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Below is WWE's announcement on Goldberg: