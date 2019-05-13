Tonight's WWE RAW main event from London, England will see Sami Zayn defeat Braun Strowman after interference from Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

Per the stipulation set by Shane McMahon, Sami will now take Braun's spot in the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at Sunday's MITB pay-per-view.

WWE previously announced Strowman vs. McIntyre in a singles match for tonight's RAW, but there's no word yet on why Sami took Drew's place.

In related news, WWE previously announced a Fatal 4 Way for tonight's RAW with four Money In the Bank competitors - Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Naomi and Dana Brooke. Nikki Cross ended up replacing Bliss in that match, but there's no word yet on if Cross will be replacing Bliss at Sunday's pay-per-view in the women's MITB Ladder Match. There's also no word yet on why Bliss was replaced on RAW, but we will keep you updated.

We have full spoilers from today's tapings at the O2 Arena at this link.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on Sunday from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card:

Men's MITB Ladder Match

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor

Women's MITB Ladder Match

Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese (c)

Steel Cage Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs. Elias