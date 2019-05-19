WWE has announced Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley for the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia.

The announcers noted on commentary that more SSD matches will be announced during tomorrow's RAW episode.

Super ShowDown will take place on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The special will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the updated card:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Andrade vs. "Demon King" Finn Balor

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

50-Man Battle Royal