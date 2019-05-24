Lately, Bray Wyatt has been apologizing for his past misdeeds against current and former WWE stars. He took to Twitter this evening to send two messages to Chris Jericho (who has a match tomorrow at AEW's Double Or Nothing against Kenny Omega).

Bray told Jericho that he apologizes for the strife that he once put Jericho and his family through. He then thanked him for the memories and talked about their 2013 match in NXT.

Wyatt went on to explain that it was their match in NXT that put it in the limelight.

His second message to Chris Jericho was if Jericho sees either Roman Reigns or WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, that he's still anxiously waiting for their reply.

You can read Wyatt's tweets below:

I want to apologize formally to @IAmJericho for the strife I once put him and his family through. And thank him for the memories??. Lest we forget that it was a match between him and my old body that put NXT in the limelight! Yowie Wowie!!



What do ya say maaaan?

Friends forever? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 24, 2019