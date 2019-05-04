- The above video is Carmella picking her WWE Network Pick of the Week. Carmella picked the 2017 Money in the Bank PPV, where she defeated Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Tamina to win a match contract for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

- Bray Wyatt shared some interesting news on Twitter about some backstage promos. Wyatt shared that in 2015, he did 8 consecutive backstage promos where one sentence didn't belong in each of them. Together they made up a secret message. He told whoever was the first one to figure it out will get a prize.

You can read his Twitter below:

Fun game time!



Bet you didn't know that in 2015 I did 8 consecutive (backstage) promos where one sentence didn't belong in each of them. But together they make up a secret message, no one ever found it. ??



You guys never look hard enough.



First one to get it wins a prize! — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 4, 2019

- WWE wants to know who you think will win the Women's Money in the Bank match. WWE wrote on Twitter: "Fill in the blank: The 2019 Women's #MITB #LadderMatch winner will be _____________________!"

Those who are in the match include Ember Moon, Naomi, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Bayley, Mandy Rose, and Alexa Bliss. You can read their Tweet below: