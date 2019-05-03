Could we see a mini-reunion of The Wyatt Family during one of Bray Wyatt's upcoming "Firefly Fun House" segments on WWE TV?

Wyatt took to Twitter today and responded to a fan who said he should bring Luke Harper to the Fun House as a guest. Wyatt agreed and said he's trying to make it happen.

The fan wrote, "@WWEBrayWyatt I know you've been a bad person in the past. Maybe it's time for one of your other brothers to be a guest on the #FireFlyFunHouse @LukeHarperWWE I believe you owe the children an explanation #FoodForThought"

Wyatt responded, "I agree! I'm working on it"

It will be interesting to see if Wyatt is serious and if he's able to pull strings to get Harper back into the WWE storyline. There was talk of putting Wyatt and Harper back together late last year when we started hearing about a character change for Wyatt, long before he was brought back with the bizarre "Fun House" gimmick that he has now. As we've noted, Harper's WWE status is currently up in the air after he requested his release back in mid-April due to being unhappy with how he wasn't being used. Harper's WWE contract was to expire in November, but WWE has reportedly added 6 months to the contract to make up for the time he spent on the shelf following wrist surgery last year. Harper won't be able to leave the company until around WrestleMania 36 time in 2020, and it's possible that he will sit at home until the contract has expired.

You can see Wyatt's exchange with the fan below: