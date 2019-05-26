Over the weekend at Starrcast II, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart did a segment called Sharpshooter: Bret Hart in His Own Words to speak about his career in the WWE, the WWE Hall of Fame, and getting tackled earlier this year by an individual while he gave the induction speech for The Hart Foundation.

Hart began his tenure with WWE in 1984 and said during those days he was still unknown to most in the company. Because of that he didn't get matches that were beneficial to his progress as a wrestler.

"I was always proud of my work, I remember when I first got to WWE they thought I couldn't wrestle, they didn't know anything about me, barely heard of me," Hart said. "Those days they'd stick ya in a match with a lot of guys that didn't know who I was and didn't care who I was, didn't want to try anything with me. They didn't offer anything to me, like, go out and let's do nothing out there. I was not worth getting into a big sweat over, no one wanted to bump for me, or fly for me, make me look good or anything like that.

"It was really hard, I remember wrestling some guys who just purposefully killed the match and didn't do anything with me. When it was time for me to make a comeback, they'd move on my dropkick, or whatever I did, they didn't trust me or give anything to me. ... It was tough, they had promise me when they brought me in they said, 'We're going to put you in with all the top guys and your going to be a big star here,' and I remember kind of rolling my eyes and thinking, 'I don't believe any of that.'

"It was very hard to convince anyone that I was any good when nobody would help me. Wrestling is a lot more like figure skating, you need somebody to help you, especially if you good guy, you need the bad guy to do stuff to ya to get sympathy and allow you to get the comeback and let you shine, but I wasn't in the category at that time."

Switching topics to the WWE Hall of Fame, Hart noted how some wrestlers don't include enough of those who actually helped them in the ring. Often times they would thank Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, or Triple H, and that disappointed the Hall of Famer.

"I watched some of these Hall of Fame speeches, I won't name names, but some of these wrestlers never thanked anybody," Hart said. "They thanked Stephanie [McMahon], Vince [McMahon], and Triple H, and I thought it was such bulls---. They should thank the wrestlers that made them and the wrestlers that worked with them.

"I was really disappointed never thanked any of the wrestlers that went through the trouble to help them in their careers. Most of them didn't have any recollection of those who helped them. I was disappointed with a lot of these speeches. I remember thinking, 'These guys are the s--ts."

At this year's WWE Hall of Fame Bret Hart (along with Natalya) made their induction speeches for The Hart Foundation. Unfortunately, a fan slipped by security and was able to tackle Hart. Once cleared out from the ring by numerous wrestlers, Hart went back to his speech, making sure he finished for his friend, Jim Neidhart.

"I'm waiting for it to happen again," Hart joked. "I felt bad that happened. When I think about it now, it's like you get that stubbornness. I was determined to finish my speech, dammit. I came here for a reason, I wanted to speak about Jim "The Anvil," I worked hard on my speech. I worked for about two weeks on it, sort of tweaking it.

"I thought I had it down and when this guy interrupted it and tried to ruin it, I thought they were trying to clear everybody out of the ring, like we were done. I was like, 'No, I'm not done yet. I didn't even get warmed up yet.' I feel bad for what happened to him. It wasn't such a bad day for me, it was more of a bad day for him."

