- Bray Wyatt noted on last night's "Firefly Fun House" on RAW that his latest alter ego is called The Fiend. You can see that segment above, which featured the return of Wyatt's signature upside down pose.

- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins turns 33 years old today while WWE Legend Kamala turns 69, Headbanger Mosh turns 48 and WWE UK Superstar Joseph Conners turns 32.

- Brock Lesnar was set to announce who he will challenge with his Money In the Bank title shot during last night's RAW, but no announcement was ever made. As seen below, WWE did an angle where Lesnar just realized that he had 1 year to cash the title shot in. Lesnar had been rumored to face WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but Baron Corbin vs. Rollins is now official. There's no word yet on when Lesnar will be back, but it was believed that we wouldn't see him until SummerSlam time after the Saudi match. There's still no word yet on who he will face in Saudi Arabia.