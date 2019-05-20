Brock Lesnar is currently in Albany, New York and is scheduled to appear on tonight's WWE RAW from the Times Union Center, according to PWInsider.

Lesnar made his surprise return to WWE at last night's Money In the Bank pay-per-view to win the men's MITB Ladder Match, capturing the briefcase title shot. Lesnar is rumored to challenge WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the June 7 Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia. It was noted during MITB that more Super ShowDown matches will be announced on RAW tonight.

WWE has not announced their RAW preview for this week, so stay tuned for updates on tonight's show.