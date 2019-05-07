- It looks like Buddy Murphy will finally make his WWE SmackDown main roster in-ring debut soon. As seen above, Murphy appeared before the crowd during a commercial break at this week's SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, right before Ali's match with Andrade, which he won by DQ. Murphy, who came to SmackDown from 205 Live in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup, warned everyone that "The Best Kept Secret" is coming.

"Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Buddy Murphy and you may not know who I am, but you will," Murphy said. "See, for the past year I've destroyed the entire cruiserweight division, including Ali. That's why I know Ali is not going to win the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. But I want you to enjoy this moment as long as you can because 'The Best Kept Secret' is coming. Then everyone will know my name."

- Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Carmella, Bayley and Ember Moon was originally scheduled for tonight's SmackDown, but the match did not happen that way. Rose and Deville ended up teaming to defeat Carmella and Moon. There's no word yet on why Flair and Bayley were pulled. Based on what was posted to social media earlier this evening, it looks like the match was pulled around 1-3 hours before SmackDown hit the air.

- Vince McMahon's new WWE Wild Card Rule continued on tonight's SmackDown as four RAW Superstars worked the show - The Usos, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn. The Miz also appeared to further his feud with Shane McMahon, but he apparently was not counted in the four. The Usos ended up facing Daniel Bryan and Rowan for the vacant SmackDown Tag Team Titles, a match that Bryan and Rowan won. Styles and Zayn challenged WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for his title in the Triple Threat main event, but Kofi retained.

As noted, the Wild Card Rule was created on this week's RAW. The idea behind the gimmick is that there will be more star power on each show, something NBCUniversal (USA Network) and Fox have requested due to the drop in ratings. Monday's RAW saw Roman Reigns, Lars Sullivan, Daniel Bryan and Kofi work the show from SmackDown.

Below are a few shots from tonight's Wild Card Rule appearances: