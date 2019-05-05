Carmella made an appearance on Cheddar to talk about her new wine brand, Capo Cagna, and how she got into this new business venture. Carmella also spoke about the women's evolution in WWE as she prepares for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match later this month.

After wrestling for the last five years, Carmella said her passion for wine is something that got her interested in trying something new.

"I just love wine so much and I grew up in a big Italian family, so we had Sunday dinners, and I grew up having wine," Carmella said. "I've been wrestling for five years and I just wanted to do something new, kind of take on a new venture. I never thought I'd be a wrestler in my entire life. I worked really hard at it and I feel like I've accomplished quite a bit in five years. So, I was like, 'You know what? I love wine so much, I want to launch my own brand!'"

Carmella was then asked what the meaning was behind her wine brand, Capo Cagna.

"Capo Cagna, in Italian, loosely translates to 'Boss B----,' Carmella said. "Like in wrestling, I think right now in the world, being a woman—women are taking over and I think it's important to be a Capo Cagna."

Not being able to start a brand overnight, Carmella said the process to get to this point has taken about a year.

"To be completely transparent here, I don't know much about the wine industry, I really didn't," Carmella admitted. "My wine partner is teaching me so much and I'm learning every single day. This has been almost a year in the making, so it's not like it just happened overnight. I'm learning so much and I'm really excited to build this brand."

Switching topics, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion was asked about the women's evolution that has taken place over the last couple years in WWE.

"It's incredible to see the journey the women have been on in WWE," Carmella responded. "To see where we started, to see where we're at now. All of these firsts, I was the first 'Ms. Money in the Bank,' which was huge to have this ladder match for the women which has never been allowed before.

"It's just so cool to see everyone breaking barriers and to see the women close out WrestleMania, it seemed like such a pipe dream for so long. Even though it was Charlotte, Becky [Lynch], and Ronda [Rousey] in that match, I feel like it was the culmination of every single woman's hard work from the past, the present, and the future women training in NXT. It is everyone's efforts that got us there."

You can check out Carmella's full interview in the video below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Cheddar with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.