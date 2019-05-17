As many remember Sasha and Bayley were reportedly so unhappy with losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 that they laying on the locker room floor. Now, Cathy Kelley is confirming that Banks was at the WrestleMania 35 After Party.

WWE Now's Cathy Kelley shared a birthday wish to Dash Wilder along with a photo. One user noticed that in the photo was Sasha Banks's socks and shoes, which Kelley confirmed that was her.

She also confirmed that Sasha Banks was not only there, but it was the After Party of WrestleMania 35 and she was both happy and grateful.

Sasha Banks hasn't appeared for WWE since WrestleMania 35.

You can read the Twitter posts below:

happy birthday @DashWilderWWE!!!! thank you for always making sure your friends shoes are tied. whatta guy! pic.twitter.com/c43yNyItSS — Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) May 17, 2019