Cedric Alexander isn't waiting for there to be a WWE Main Event Championship, he's just going to declare himself the champion and that's it.

Alexander wrote on his official Twitter, "I'm just going to go ahead and declare myself WWE Main Event Champion. Ok? Ok cool."

Gentleman Jack Gallagher was the first one to reply to his tweet with, "I'm sure we tried this before to poor results." Alexander replied to him with a GIF.

Even former WWE star TJ Perkins replied with calling the title, "The real dudes title."

Fans also replied to his tweet with how he should be the Intercontinental Champion and that his tweet was kind of sad.

Below is Alexander's tweet as well as the replies from both Gallagher and Perkins:

I'm sure we tried this before to poor results. — Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) May 24, 2019