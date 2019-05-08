* Chris Jericho sits at Cody Rhodes' desk, looking at his wine and children's book. Cody heads in and says he and Jericho are obviously not seeing eye-to-eye, although he's very glad Jericho is with AEW. He continues that Jericho didn't need to send that previous voicemail, he's valued, and thanks Jericho. Jericho says he liked the book, kids following their dreams, reaching out and grabbing it, much like he did in his career. He continues that once he signed with AEW he made it legit, and yet he feels mocked.

Jericho comments on a photo Cody has of his dad, and says Dusty Rhodes once told him he was going to strap a rocket to him, but it never happened. He feels like Cody might be doing the same, so he wants everyone in the company to thank him. Cody then thanks Jericho again and says that should be enough, but didn't appreciate what Jericho just did. "Get your s--- and get the f--- out of my office," Cody says and heads out. Jericho responds, "You got, boss." Michael asks Jericho if he can escort him to his vehicle and Jericho attacks him from behind with Cody's cane. He then takes Michael's apple, has a bite, and walks out.

* Poolside photo shoot of Brandi Rhodes, Penelope Ford, and Britt Baker to hype up Double or Nothing in Vegas.

* PAC sends a message to Adam Page, saying Page been inactive over the last couple months, while he's been working all over the world. PAC says he's undefeated in almost 20 months while Page is doing a motivational full gear challenges. PAC states he's pound-for-pound the best in the world and Page is just a dud.

* Cody makes an appearance at Southern Honor Wrestling and announces Dustin Thomas will be involved in the Casino Battle Royal. Thomas talks about living without legs his whole life and that's all he's even known. Thomas says he's always been a wrestling fan, and really got into it over the past year, his big break came when Joey Janela contacted him for his Spring Break event, earlier this year. Wrestling Inc. had Thomas on our WINCLY podcast, which you can check out by clicking here.

* Cody runs down the rules of the Casino Battle Royal and says the winner will get the first shot at the new AEW World Champion.

* We see Chris Jericho invade a Southern Honor Wrestling event and attack Sunny Daze with a chair. Kenny Omega then appeared in the ring and brawl with Jericho. Fans react to how great the show was.