Chris Jericho took to Twitter today and responded to a fan comment that was related to the reports on Lio Rush having backstage heat in WWE.

Rush reportedly has heat over various issues, from letting his wife change clothes in the women's locker room, to his attitude, to how he allegedly refuses to pay dues with backstage tasks that are reserved for up & coming talents, and more.

A fan wrote on Twitter today about how he would never make younger talents carry his bags, if he were a big star in WWE, because it's an "exercise in humiliation."

The fan wrote, "I'm sorry, but if I was a big star in WWE, I would never make the young guys carry my bags. It's an exercise in humiliation designed by bitter midcarders who need to constantly be told how great they are because they have little accomplishment to do it for them."

Jericho responded, "Key statement there is 'if I was a big Star in the WWE'. You're not, so u don't know the respect and dedication you need to make it in WWE. I never once 'made' a young guy carry my bags. But I was shown respect every day. To disrespect the vets in any way is taboo in our biz."

Henry, during his Busted Open Radio interview, noted that he started with WWE in 1996 and helping WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna was one of his responsibilities. Henry is said to be a big behind-the-scenes supporter of Rush, and has approached him man-to-man to discuss what's going on. Henry dismissed Rush's comments.

"It's not a race issue, it's an ego issue," Henry said. "Who are you? Nobody is exempt from being respectful to the business and paying homage to the guys drawing money. We all have done it. Steve Austin did it, The Rock did it. You're better than The Rock? Get the hell out of here."

