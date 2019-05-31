As noted, AEW has announced that their first World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the August 31 All Out pay-per-view near Chicago as Chris Jericho does battle with "Hangman" Adam Page in singles action.

Jericho took to Instagram today and said this match will be one of the biggest of his career.

"It's official.... #JerichoVsHangman for the #AEW World Championship in the main event of #AEWAllOut! It's going to be one of the biggest matches of my career, against one of the hardest hitting, most talented athletes I've seen in years. But get ready @hangmanadampage... school is about to be in session," Jericho wrote.

You can see Jericho's full post below: