AEW proving a point:

"I think the show tonight really proved a point from start to finish that AEW is a legit contender for the alternative to every other wrestling company going on in the world today."

What he thought about Cody's entrance:

"I'm not sure I saw it because I was too busy getting ready for my match, but once again you've got a lot of guys with very great ideas."

How he felt about last night's match against Kenny Omega:

"The build of the show was great. I enjoyed the match. I don't enjoy it sometimes while I'm doing it because it does hurt. After four months of anticipation, I think everybody got what they expected and more."

Busting Kenny's nose:

"I think sometimes people forget that this is a contact sport and I can't even really tell you what happened. I think it adds intensity to have some blood, as long as it's not mine."

His schedule with AEW:

I know what my schedule is going to be because I have it in my contract. Everything I do in AEW will be important. When I appear on the show it's gonna be for a reason and it's gonna be something big. I'm excited for my next show."

The point that made him want to leave WWE:

In 2016, I had my best story angle with Kevin Owens and we ended up second on WrestleMania. That's when I knew I had to get out of here. That should have been the main event."

