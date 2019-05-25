Chris Jericho spoke before tonight's match against Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Whoever wins the match will be one of the contenders for the AEW World Championship and will face the winner of the Casino Battle Royale at a later date.

In the video below, you can see the ring getting put together along with what the stage looks like as Jericho spoke about losing to Kenny Omega in NJPW last year, and how much it's bothered him since that day.

"Not only did Kenny and I tear the house down, I had one of the greatest matches of my career," Jericho said. "But I lost. As good as my performance was I still lost to Kenny Omega. And every single day since January 4th, 2018 I've been thinking and obsessing and wondering, 'What would have been different if I had beaten Kenny Omega?' How did I lose to Kenny Omega with almost 30 years of experience worldwide, 40 titles to my name, six-time world champion, first-ever undisputed champion. How did I lose to Kenny Omega? I've thought about it, I've analyzed it, and I've watched that match over and over. I don't think I've had a good night's sleep since."

Jericho continued that things will be different this time around when he beats Omega. Once that happens, he's demanding a "thank you" specifically from his opponent, and also wants the accolades to continue on from there.

"I'm going to stand in the middle of the ring and demand a thank you on behalf of AEW," Jericho said. "Every man, women, and child that works in this company and has benefited from this company, I want a thank you and it will come from the mouth of Kenny Omega: the face of All Elite Wrestling. And then, Chris Jericho Appreciation Weekend begins, because a thank you just isn't enough, I want a whole ceremony, I want a whole festival. I want to be critically acclaimed and thanked and acknowledged as the pioneer, as the difference maker, as the painmaker that I am. I made AEW. And I'm going to put AEW on the map."

You can see Jericho's full comments in the video below.

