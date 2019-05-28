- AXS TV will air Jon Moxley's first post-WWE match against IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson at NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors finals on a two-day tape delay, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

As we've noted, Moxley vs. Robinson will take place on Wednesday, June 5 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The match will then air on Friday, June 7 in the regular AXS TV timeslot for New Japan Pro Wrestling at 8pm ET.

Moxley signed his NJPW deal a while back, completely independent from AEW. He is also signed to a multi-year deal with AEW, which will allow him to work some indie and international dates. His AEW in-ring debut will take place at Fyter Fest on Saturday, June 29 in Daytona Beach, FL.

- Speaking of AEW, Meltzer has confirmed that Chris Jericho will be wrestling a match at AEW's Fight For The Fallen event on Saturday, July 13 in Jacksonville, FL. There's no word yet on who he will be wrestling.

- AEW welcomed Sadie Gibbs to the team today, as seen in the tweet below. Gibbs' signing was first revealed back in March. The 26 year old debuted back in 2017 and made a name for herself in Stardom earlier this year.