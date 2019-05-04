At the end of last night's NJPW Wrestling Dontaku the above video played of Chris Jericho challenging for Kazuchika Okada's IWGP Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion on June 9.

The last time we saw Jericho with NJPW was at Wrestle Kingdom 13 where he lost the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito.

In the video Jericho said to Okada, "I am Chris Jericho. I am the 'Pain Maker' and on June 9th at Dominion in Osaka, I will challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Champions, and I'm gonna win. I'm gonna win. I'm gonna win!"

Okada was in the ring when the video played and accepted the challenge.