Oriental Wrestling Entertainment announced earlier today that Cima has chosen his two partners for the Team AWE vs. Team OWE six-man match at All Elite Wrestling's Double Or Nothing event.
Cima will team with El Lindaman and T-Hawk to face SoCal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.
AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena near Las Vegas, Nevada.
Below is the updated announced card for Double Or Nothing along with a video from Cima and OWE:
AAA World Tag Team Titles Match
Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The Young Bucks (c)
Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes
Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega
Pac vs. Adam Page
Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose
Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling
SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima, El Lindaman and T-Hawk
Pre-show: Over The Budget Battle Royale
Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta, Joey Janela, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian, Sonny Kiss, TBA
Cima @supercima1115 just sent the latest video from OSAKA to SCU and he will bring @owethawk and @LIndamanowe to MGM 5/25 pic.twitter.com/lsBfFUjWUH— ORIENTAL WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT (@ORIENTALWRESTL1) May 3, 2019