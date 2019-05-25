- Above, Kip Sabian talked about his upcoming match against Sammy Guevara on tonight's The Buy In pre-show.

"A lot of people aren't going to be familiar with Kip Sabian, "Sabian said. "A lot of people aren't going to be familiar with the body of work that I've had over here [in the UK]. So, this match is perfect. I guarantee when you watch that match and there will be one name that you come away from that going, 'Hot damn, I need to see more of this guy.' I'm going to be someone in this business. I want people to know who I am and I want people to remember who I am."

- Tonight at 6 pm ET, the TNT Drama Twitter account will be streaming the story of AEW, featuring Cody, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and others.

Why stay? The question @CodyRhodes had to ask himself before starting on his #AEW journey.



Watch the story of the founding of @AEWrestling, featuring Cody, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and more streaming LIVE here on our page at 6PM EST. #AEWDoN

- The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega stood together and looked over the MGM Grand Garden arena, the site of tonight's AEW Double or Nothing, with the caption "Here we go again..." Join us for full live coverage beginning at 7 pm ET.

- A individual on Twitter wrote about tonight's AEW Double or Nothing, "If CM Punk don't show up tomorrow I'm gonna feel like I wasted my money." Punk responded to them, "Oh boy. My friend Stu Bennett has a saying for times like this." Punk is referring to Bad News Barrett's catchphrase, "I'm afraid I've got some bad news."

