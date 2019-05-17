AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has been pretty busy this week with big announcements for AEW and now today, he's helping lost animals.

Rhodes shared several tweets about finding a dog across from a fire station with no collar on. Of course, the post got many likes and comments from fans saying that "the dog just wants to meet Pharoh" to one fan saying, "saving wrestling, now saving dogs."

He also shared several heartwarming videos like the lost dog meeting Pharoh and that he named the dog Ramses. It's no secret that Rhodes loves dogs, after all, he made a stuffed animal version of his dog that fans can buy at Pro Wrestling Tees.

Rhodes ended up calling the local no-kill shelter to pick him up. He though shared commentary on what Ramses was doing beforehand, like eating, using the pool, and "cigar time."

Below are photos and videos of Cody and Ramses:

Dog laying in the middle of the road on Powers Ferry across from the fire station. No collar. I have him and am getting him water. Please if you have any real info contact me here. pic.twitter.com/MVG0eUVRD3 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 17, 2019

Seems friendly...less of a shake and more of a fist pound. Cobb County/lost non neutered male/any info, post here! pic.twitter.com/tx4hl38f7O — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 17, 2019

Standard meet/greet. Seems somewhat socialized. pic.twitter.com/GxVn8D4ZpJ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 17, 2019

Dispatcher from the local non-kill shelter is en route to get him. I named him Ramses or "Bobo" (he responded to both). Gonna' scan him and hopefully he's reunited with his family. In the interim he's used the pool, been fed, and for now he can just eat all our food and get fat. pic.twitter.com/SzsGFTdrSg — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 17, 2019