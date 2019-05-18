Earlier this week, AEW announced it reached a television deal with WarnerMedia. Cody Rhodes released the Thank You video above from the Nightmare Family YouTube page. In the video, Rhodes reflects how important the deal is to him and his family.

"It's not missed on me," Rhodes said. "The youngest of the Rhodes family, the weight of that announcement, that pro wrestling is returning to Turner. The last wrestling program to be a part of TNT was WCW Nitro."

Additionally, Cody mentioned AEW striking a deal with ITV in the U.K., which will be broadcasting its first major wrestling pay-per-view with Double or Nothing.

"This is unprecedented," Rhodes said. "And If you could refer to anything it was over two decades ago. Fans, this is your moment. It's my moment. It's our moment."

Double or Nothing will be taking place from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas next Saturday, May 25th. The event will be broadcast in the USA and Canada on pay-per-view, internationally on Fite TV, on ITV in the United Kingdom, and on B/R Live in the United States. B/R Live will stream all AEW-related pay-per-views and TNT will broadcast AEW's upcoming weekly television show in prime time, although no definite start date has been announced.

Rhodes finished the video thanking the fans, saying that it is the real purpose of the video. He highlighted AEWs fan's loyalty and patience and believes that AEW will create moments that last forever.

"I want to take a moment to thank you," Rhodes professed. "Thank you for your passion. Thank you for your loyalty. Thank you for your patience. We can't do this without you. We don't intend to do this without you. Let's go forward. I have a saying amongst my brethren in the Elite: Let's live forever. I'm not naive enough to think that any of us can live forever, but I think that pro wrestling can create moments that do. And that is what AEW aims to do."

The video concluded with a montage of homemade clips shot from AEW's roster saying 'Thank you' intended for the organization's fans. The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Dr. Brit Baker, and many others are seen during this section.