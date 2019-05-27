AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today and revealed an up-close look at the AEW World Heavyweight Title belt.

Cody noted that it was the "biggest, heaviest, most beautiful and damn expensive belt" he's seen. He also said they forgot to have the belt professionally photographed while in Las Vegas this past weekend.

Since 1 of the 4 EVPs(me) forgot to get the championship professionally photographed...here's a short clip of the biggest, heaviest, most beautiful and damn expensive belt I've ever seen @AEWrestling," he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart appeared at Saturday's AEW Double Or Nothing event to reveal the title during an in-ring segment. The first AEW champion will be decided by a future match between Chris Jericho and "Hangman" Adam Page. Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the Double Or Nothing main event to earn a spot in the title match while Page won the "Buy In" Casino Battle Royale on the pre-show to earn his spot.

You can see Cody's video below: