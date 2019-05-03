All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes will make his final indie wrestling appearance this weekend.

Cody will be appearing at the Southern Honor Wrestling show in Canton, Georgia. He noted on Twitter that he will have a "fun announcement" to make, and he will be bringing his dog Pharaoh.

"My FINAL independent stop! Down the road from where I grew up," he wrote. "Got a fun announcement too! (Plus Pharaoh)"

Cody is set to return to the ring at AEW's first event, Double Or Nothing, on Saturday, May 25 in Las Vegas. He will face his brother, Dustin Rhodes. This will be Dustin's first match since leaving WWE as Goldust.

