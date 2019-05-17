- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Cody and Shane Strickland from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Lance Storm gave his thoughts on fans arguing for or against WWE and AEW. On Twitter he wrote, "So odd hearing pro-AEW/anti-WWE people fight with pro-WWE/anti-AEW people. I don't care which you like, but unless you're an idiot you should want BOTH to succeed and flourish."

So odd hearing pro-AEW/anti-WWE people fight with pro-WWE/anti-AEW people. I don't care which you like but unless you're an idiot you should want BOTH to succeed and flourish. #Wrestling — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 16, 2019

- After it was announced AEW will air on TNT later this year, Cody Rhodes (along with many other AEW stars) gave thanks to the fans for their support.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it has been a newsworthy few weeks for AEW," Cody said in the video below. "As some of you may know, some of you may be hearing for the first time, AEW has entered into a TV deal with Turner Broadcasting. It's not missed on me, sitting here in Atlanta, Georgia, the youngest of the Rhodes family, the weight of that announcement. The fact that pro wrestling is returning to Turner. ... I want to take a moment to thank you. Thank you for your passion. Thank you for your loyalty. Thank you for your patience. We can't do this without you. We don't intend to do this without you. Let's go forward."