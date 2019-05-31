WWE commentator Corey Graves took to Twitter to point out some major plot holes with the current Brock Lesnar - Stephanie McMahon storyline.

Lesnar and Paul Heyman had said that they would announce on last Monday's RAW if Lesnar would be cashing in his Money In the Bank title shot against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. That announcement never happened as during a segment on RAW, Lesnar realized that he had one year to cash in the briefcase.

Stephanie released a video on Friday stating that WWE will take action against Lesnar and Heyman. The announcement was confusing, as Money In The Bank cash-in teases have been the norm since the gimmick started. My guess would be that there have been more cash-in teases than cash-ins themselves. Heyman then announced that Lesnar will be cashing in the Money In the Bank contract this Monday on RAW against Rollins.

Graves addressed how confusing the storyline is on Twitter, writing, "So, he's is cashing in because the boss was mad at him for not cashing in when he said he was, even though the point of the contract is to cash in at the holder's discretion? Where's my new chair?"

If Lesnar does in fact wrestle on RAW this Monday, it will be his first match on RAW or SmackDown in over 15 years. The last time he wrestled on regular WWE television was on the March 2, 2004 episode of SmackDown where he defeated Hardcore Holly. His last match on RAW was years earlier in 2002, when he defeated Tommy Dreamer on the July 22nd episode.

You can check out Graves' tweet below: