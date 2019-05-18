Last December at an NXT live event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Dakota Kai sustained a knee injury during a 6-woman tag match. Kai had said she planted her foot awkwardly after a kick and tore her ACL.

Earlier today, Kai posted a video on her Instagram and said she wanted to give a more in-depth update on how her rehabilitation is going in the future.

For now, Kai noted she's ahead of schedule as she works her way back to the ring.

"I just wanted to give you guys a little heads up, everything going great," Kai said. "I'm ahead of where I need to be and I have been since surgery, basically. Not long to go now and I'm so excited to get back into training and being back in the ring, and wrestling all these amazing girls. So, yeah, it's only a matter of time."