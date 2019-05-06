- Above is a preview clip for tonight's post-RAW edition of Table For 3 on the WWE Network. The thirty-minute special will feature Reby Hardy, wife to Matt Hardy, Kim Orton, wife to Randy Orton, and Giovanna Angle, wife to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The clip sows Kim talking about how she met Randy.

- Daniel Bryan is now booked for all blue brand events this week, from Tuesday's SmackDown in Louisville, KY, to the European events on tour. There's no word yet on if Bryan will make his TV return on Tuesday, but we will keep you updated. As we've noted, Bryan has been out of action with an undisclosed injury since losing the WWE Title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. He was backstage at last Tuesday's SmackDown and was cleared by doctors.

- Dolph Ziggler continues to book stand-up comedy gigs while he's on hiatus from WWE. There's no word yet on when Ziggler will be back into the mix for WWE. He recently announced new stand-up dates for May 23 in San Diego at El Prez, May 29 in Fort Worth at Hyena's, May 30 in Plano, TX at Hyena's, and August 10 in Toronto at the Rec Room. Tickets for Ziggler's shows can be found on Prekindle.com.