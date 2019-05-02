Daniel Bryan has been cleared to return to WWE and will be written back into storylines soon, perhaps as early as next week, reports Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Bryan has not appeared at any live events or television tapings since suffering an undisclosed injury at WrestleMania last month. Bryan's injury was reportedly being closely guarded. It is still not known exactly what the issue is.

The original plan was for Bryan to wrestle WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 19th, however Kingston will now be facing Kevin Owens, who turned on Kingston last week despite just returning as a babyface two months earlier. The decision was made to turn Owens after Bryan was injured. It was noted in The Observer that if Bryan was cleared a couple of weeks ago, Owens would not have turned.

WWE does have Bryan advertised for the next SmackDown live event, which is on Monday at The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky, as well as Tuesday's SmackDown taping in Louisville. Updated advertising for summer Smackdown events also feature Bryan vs. Kingston, as seen below:

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Jesus Godoy contributed to this article.