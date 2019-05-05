UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his title against former champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 241. The previously reported bout was made official during UFC Fight Night 151 on ESPN+ Saturday night.

Cormier and Miocic will be a rematch from UFC 226 last July when "DC" became a two-division champion with a knockout of Miocic. Cormier was expected to face Brock Lesnar, but negotiations between Lesnar and the UFC ended recently.

Since his win over Miocic, Cormier has vacated the light heavyweight title and defended his heavyweight strap vs. Derrick Lewis via submission. Miocic, meanwhile, has not fought since that loss, but did defend the heavyweight belt three times after winning it vs. Fabricio Werdum.

UFC 241 takes place August 17 live on ESPN pay-per-view from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. This is the only bout announced to date.