- The above video is a throwback video from Ring of Honor's YouTube Channel. The match is a tag team match with the Briscoes vs. Samoa Joe and Homicide in a Falls Count Anywhere Street Fight Match at the 2006 PPV, Motor City Madness.

- Davey Boy Smith Jr shared a touching tribute about his father on Twitter. He thanked everyone who posted about the 17th anniversary of the passing of his father "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith. He also wrote that there is not a day goes by where he's not thought of and missed dearly.

Below is his tribute:

Thank you to everyone for the posts and thoughts regarding the 17 year anniversary of my Fathers passing. ?? Although it feels like yesterday, time sure does fly, and not a day goes by where h''s not thought of and missed dearly. Thanks for all the great memories!???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/WFUEpb2pSD — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) May 18, 2019

- Former IWGP Heavyweight Championship Jay White reminded fans that he's not an indie wrestler and don't put him in that category. He replied to a now deleted post, "No idea, maybe you should have tagged an Indie wrestler."

Below is White's reply: