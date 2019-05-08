Former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose has signed on to star in a MMA-themed action movie, according to Deadline.

Billed under his real name, Jonathan Good, Ambrose has joined the cast of Cagefighter, which is currently in pre-production. The movie tells the story of a lauded MMA champion who unexpectedly loses a heavily promoted fight to a pro wrestling star making his crossover debut in the world of MMA. Humiliated by the loss, the fighter must fight his way back to the top and earn a rematch.

The movie also stars real-life MMA fighter and actor Josh Herdman, Michael Jai White, Gina Gershon, Michelle Ryan and Jason Maza. MMA legends Georges St. Pierre, Anderson Silva and Alexander Gustafsson will also appear.

Former WWE star Christian is the Executive Producer of the movie. There's no word yet on when it will be released, but we will keep you updated.