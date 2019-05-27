- Former WCW star and current AEW producer, Dean Malenko gave his thoughts on the similarities between the classic WCW Nitro feel paired with the Double Or Northing production. He additionally gave high praise to Double or Nothing's diverse card and its live crowd.

"I don't know if to me it felt like WCW," Malenko said. "It felt like an old time wrestling show where you have a little blood, a little of this, and a little of that. On the menu there's not just chicken, there's chicken, steak, and seafood. A little bit for everybody out there. It was a great crowd tonight. Awesome crowd. Top shelf from front to bottom."

- AEW trio SoCal Uncensored spoke about the possibility of an AEW Trios Title. Frankie Kazarian initially believed it could be something special, especially if fans demanded such a title.

"I think that's a EVP call," Kazarian said. "Certainly down the line. You don't want to dilute the meaning of the titles by having too many of the bat. Certainly, trios matches can be featured and if any company can do it correctly it's going to be AEW, especially based off of what you guys saw tonight. If it's something the fans want, AEW is going to deliver to them."

Christopher Daniels of SoCal Uncensored added that the group would be successful regardless of a Trios Title existed in AEW.

"I also feel like we're versatile enough where we don't need a Trios title to be successful," Daniels said. "We've been Tag Team Champions in the past. Any duo of us can be the Tag Team Champions in this company. Any one of us could wrestle for any singles title in this company. As far as the trio goes, we're probably the most versatile group that you're going to have in AEW going forward, no matter who we sign in the coming months."

- Brit Baker was victorious in AEW's first ever woman's match. One of her opponents was the legendary Awesome Kong. Baker admitted to being surprised by Kong's insertion in the match.

"I think that's one of the last people I was expecting to work with," Baker admitted. "It's amazing to share the ring with her. She's had some of the best matches with Gail Kim and all the female wrestlers in Impact. Total legend. To be able to kick off AEW woman's wrestling with someone like that and still come out on top is amazing."

Dean Malenko comments on the stylistic production similarities between WCW and #AEWDON pic.twitter.com/cj9OK0diAu — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 26, 2019



