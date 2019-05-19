WWE announced Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will defend his title against Andrade at Super ShowDown. Andrade won't be just going up against Balor though as "The Demon" will be making his return for the event. WWE is headed back to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7 for Super ShowDown, airing on the WWE Network at 2 pm ET.

On Twitter, Andrade wrote to Balor, "I got you once, you got me once. Let's make it more interesting next time...put that Intercontinental Championship on the line!"

Balor responded, "Step up and get busy, Amigo!"

Below is the updated card.

* Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

* Triple H vs. Randy Orton

* 50-Man Battle Royal

* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

* "The Demon" Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade (Intercontinental Championship)