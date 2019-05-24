New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed details for their meet and greets for Southern Showdown show in Melbourne on June 29.

The meet and greets start at 3:30 p.m AET, while Southern Showdown starts at 7:00 p.m. AET.

NJPW released the list of participating wrestlers that will be at the meet and greets before the event in Festival Hall. The following wrestlers that will be there are:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada

* Will Ospreay

* Jay White

* Gedo

* Taiji Ishimori

* Toru Yano

According to NJPW, the price per wrestler is $45, which includes one picture and a signed 8x10 photo. Personal items can't be signed. Also, the meet and greets are only available to Southern Showdown ticket holders.

Tickets are supposed to be available at 12 p.m. AET on May 29 on Ticketmaster.

Details for their event in Sydney on June 30 will be announced on a later date.